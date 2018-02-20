Moscow says several dozen ex-Soviet fighters killed or wounded in Syria

MOSCOW - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that several dozen Russian citizens and people from countries in the former Soviet Union had been killed or wounded in recent clashes in Syria.



The ministry said none of those hurt were members of the Russian armed forces and that the injured were being treated at hospitals in Russia.



Three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that about 300 men working for a Kremlin-linked Russian private military firm had been either killed or injured in a clash in Syria with the US-led coalition



