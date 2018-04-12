Mossad chief says holocaust a 'wound that will not heal'

Head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen referred to the Holocaust as a "wound that will not heal" at the March of the Living event in Poland Thursday.



"The Holocaust of the Jewish people created by the Germans is a wound that will not heal," Cohen said. "For us, the staff of the Mossad and its commanders, the memory of the Holocaust is not an abstract concept but a commandment. [Israel's founders] created a new country and established a family, [and we are greatly proud] that we, along with all of our partners from the Israeli security establishment, are the iron wall of the Jewish people and the people of Israel."





