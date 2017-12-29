Myanmar frees journalists working for Turkish broadcaster

Myanmar on Friday freed two journalists for Turkey's state broadcaster, their local interpreter and a driver after they completed a two-month jail sentence for violating an aircraft law by filming with a drone, a prison official said.



Cameraman Lau Hon Meng from Singapore, reporter Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia, Aung Naing Soe — a local journalist who was interpreting for the — and driver Hla Tin were released from a prison at Yamethin, near the capital Naypyitaw.



