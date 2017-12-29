December 29 2017
Tevet, 11, 5778
Myanmar frees journalists working for Turkish broadcaster

By REUTERS
December 29, 2017 06:51




Myanmar on Friday freed two journalists for Turkey's state broadcaster, their local interpreter and a driver after they completed a two-month jail sentence for violating an aircraft law by filming with a drone, a prison official said.

Cameraman Lau Hon Meng from Singapore, reporter Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia, Aung Naing Soe — a local journalist who was interpreting for the — and driver Hla Tin were released from a prison at Yamethin, near the capital Naypyitaw.


