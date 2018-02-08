February 08 2018
|
Shevat, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

N.Korea does not intend to meet U.S. officials during Olympics

By REUTERS
February 8, 2018 02:16




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



SEOUL - North Korea has no intention of meeting US officials during the Winter Olympics that begin on Friday, the official KCNA news agency quoted a senior North Korean official as saying.



Seoul's Ministry of Unification said on Wednesday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, planned to visit South Korea as part of a high-level delegation to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics in the alpine resort town of Pyeongchang.



The opening will also be attended by US Vice President Mike Pence, who vowed tough new sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs on Wednesday and called it the world's most tyrannical regime.



"We have never begged for dialog with the United States and it will be the same going forward," KCNA reported on Thursday, citing Cho Yong Sam, director-general of the North American department of North Korea's foreign ministry.



"To be clear, we have no intention of meeting with the US during our visit to South Korea," the report said.

Cho said the North Korean delegation's visit to the Winter Olympics was only to celebrate the Games and that Pyongyang had no intention of using the Winter Olympics as a political vehicle.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 8, 2018
More than 100 pro-Syrian forces killed after thwarted attack

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut