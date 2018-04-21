N.Korea says it will stop nuclear tests, abolish test site





SEOUL - North Korea will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site in the northern part of the country in a bid to pursue economic growth and peace on the Korean peninsula, state media said on Saturday.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said in a statement his country no longer needs to conduct nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile tests because it has completed weaponizing nuclear arms, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.