December 24 2017
Tevet, 6, 5778
N.Korea says new UN sanctions an act of war

By REUTERS
December 24, 2017 06:14




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIJING - The latest round of United Nations sanctions against North Korea are an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade against the country, North Korea's foreign ministry said on Sunday in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

"The United States, completely terrified at our accomplishment of the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, is getting more and more frenzied in the moves to impose the harshest-ever sanctions and pressure on our country," the ministry said.

"We will further consolidate our self-defensive nuclear deterrence aimed at fundamentally eradicating the US nuclear threats, blackmail and hostile moves by establishing the practical balance of force with the US."


