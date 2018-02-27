February 27 2018
|
Adar, 12, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

N.Korea to send athletes to next month's Paralympics in S.Korea

By REUTERS
February 27, 2018 11:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



SEOUL - North Korea plans to send athletes to compete in next month's Paralympic Games in South Korea, following its high profile participation in the Olympic games that wrapped up on Sunday, Yonhap news agency said.



Officials from North and South Korea met on Tuesday at a village along the heavily fortified border to discuss logistics for the Paralympics, which begin on March 7.

South Korean leaders see Pyongyang's participation in the Games as key to lowering tensions on the peninsula and possibly leading to diplomatic negotiations over the North's nuclear program.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 27, 2018
Militants fire at IDF soldiers at checkpoint east of Ramallah

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 14
    Jerusalem
    9 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    10 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut