January 03 2018
|
Tevet, 16, 5778
|
N.Korean leader orders border hotline with S.Korea reopened on Wednesday

By REUTERS
January 3, 2018 07:13




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given an order to open a long-closed border hotline with South Korea at 0630 GMT on Wednesday for talks, an unidentified North Korean official announced in a televised statement.

The talks would aim to establish formal dialog about sending a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the official said.

The statement came a day after South Korea proposed high-level discussions with North Korea following Kim's earlier New Year's address, in which he said he was open to speaking with Seoul.


