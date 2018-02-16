February 16 2018
|
Adar, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

NY Times: Two men arrested in New York City with bomb-making material

By REUTERS
February 16, 2018 02:09




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Feb 15 - Authorities arrested two people in New York City on Thursday and planned to charge to them with building an explosive device after what they described a federal terrorism investigation, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

Federal charges were being prepared against the two, who were arrested in the city's Bronx borough and were in possession of materials to build such a device, the official was quoted as saying.

An 8 p.m. (0100 GMT on Friday) news conference was scheduled with the police and Federal Bureau of Investigation.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 16, 2018
Turkey proposed Turkish, U.S. troops station together in Syria's Manbij

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 20
    Haifa
  • 13 - 24
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut