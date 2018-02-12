February 12 2018
NY attorney general sues The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein

By REUTERS
February 12, 2018 00:15




NEW YORK - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Sunday he had filed suit against The Weinstein Company, Harvey Weinstein, and Robert Weinstein, alleging the company's executives and board failed to protect employees from movie producer and former CEO Harvey Weinstein.



Weinstein, co-founder of the Miramax studio, was one of Hollywood's most influential men before more than 70 women accused him of sexual misconduct, including rape. He denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.



Schneiderman said in a statement that any sale of The Weinstein Company must ensure that victims will be compensated.

The studio has been in talks to sell itself to a group of investors led by former Obama administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet, but Scheiderman's lawsuit has put deal negotiations on hold, according to people familiar with the matter.


