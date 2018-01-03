January 03 2018
Tevet, 16, 5778
Netanyahu: Iran is actively involved in terror against Israel

By
January 3, 2018 12:28




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iran is actively involved in terrorism against Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, in response to revelations that the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) uncovered an Iranian backed terror network that originated in South Africa.

"The General Security Service, with the assistance of the IDF, exposed and foiled a terrorist network in Judea and Samaria that operated under the auspices and on behalf of Iranian intelligence,” Netanyahu said.

 This is not the first time this has happened, he added, saying that the Iranians are trying in different ways to harm Israel. “I am happy that the Shin Bet and our security forces are succeeding in thwarting them,” he said.

Netanyahu said that Iran is engaged in terror against Israel “not only by assisting terrorist movements such as Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad, but also in trying to organize terrorist activities inside Israel and against Israeli citizens. "


