April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Netanyahu: Migrants will only stay temporarily, be moved from south Tel Aviv

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 2, 2018 20:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Asylum seekers who stay in Israel as part of the deportation deal reached with the United Nations will only stay temporarily, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night.

"Those who stay will stay here temporarily for the next five years," said the statement. "For me, that is not the end of the story."

In addition, Netanyahu said, the asylum seekers, who are currently concentrated in south Tel Aviv, will be moved to other parts of the country.

"...We will remove them from south Tel Aviv, bring them to moshavim, kibbutzim, and strong communities, so that the burden will not fall on the neighborhoods of distress." said the statement.


