March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Netanyahu: Policy is to systematically destroy terrorist tunnels

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 18, 2018 11:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the news that the IDF destroyed two terror tunnels stretching from the Gaza Strip to Israel Sunday morning.

"The IDF destroyed two more terrorist tunnels last night, and our policy is to act resolutely against any attempt to harm us and to systematically destroy the infrastructure of terrorist tunnels, and so we will continue," he said in a statement. "The time has come for the international community to recognize that the aid money to Gaza is buried underground."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 18, 2018
Britain accuses Russia of secretly stockpiling deadly nerve agent used in attack

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 23 - 31
    Elat
    16 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut