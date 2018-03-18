Netanyahu: Policy is to systematically destroy terrorist tunnels

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the news that the IDF destroyed two terror tunnels stretching from the Gaza Strip to Israel Sunday morning.



"The IDF destroyed two more terrorist tunnels last night, and our policy is to act resolutely against any attempt to harm us and to systematically destroy the infrastructure of terrorist tunnels, and so we will continue," he said in a statement. "The time has come for the international community to recognize that the aid money to Gaza is buried underground."



Share on facebook Share on twitter