Netanyahu: Question of time until other countries transfer their embassies

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a meeting of the Likud faction that he will leave Saturday night for the United States in order to strengthen the White House's Jerusalem decision and Israel's security.
"We are holding talks with other countries and it is only a matter of time before other countries join the US in moving their embassies to Jerusalem."
Netanyahu added that he will discuss with US President Donald Trump how to prevent Iran from continuing its aggression in the region.