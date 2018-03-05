Netanyahu-Trump meeting in the White House is underway

US President Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss a variety of regional issues focusing primarily on Iran, the peace process and regional military issues.



Netanyahu is in Washington D.C to take part in the annual AIPAC conference where he is scheduled to speak on Tuesday.



The Netanyahu Trump meeting comes at a time when the prime minister is under pressure at home over a series of corruption probes and a coalition crisis.









