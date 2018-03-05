March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Netanyahu-Trump meeting in the White House is underway

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 5, 2018 19:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss a variety of regional issues focusing primarily on Iran, the peace process and regional military issues.

Netanyahu is in Washington D.C to take part in the annual AIPAC conference where he is scheduled to speak on Tuesday.

The Netanyahu Trump meeting comes at a time when the prime minister is under pressure at home over a series of corruption probes and a coalition crisis.


   


Related Content

Breaking news
March 5, 2018
'Agunot' law passes first Knesset reading

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 17 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut