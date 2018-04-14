Netanyahu: U.S. opposition to chemical weapons 'not just proclamations'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
"A year ago I made clear that Israel fully supports President Trump's decision to stand firmly against the use and proliferation of chemical weapons," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Saturday. "President Trump's determination and Israel's support have remained unchanged."
Responding to the US, British and French missile strike on Syria Saturday morning, Netanyahu added that Syrian President Assad's willingness to allow Iran power to grow in Syria are "endangering Syria."