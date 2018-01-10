Netanyahu: 'We will find the murderers' of slain rabbi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Wednesday that Israel would reach the murderers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was shot dead in a terrorist attack near Nablus on Tuesday.



"I spoke today with the head of the Shin Bet, he updated me on the intensive investigation into yesterday's murderous terror attack," said Netanyahu.



"I have no doubt that it is a matter of time, I hope not a lot of time, until we find the murderers. We are committed to it."



Netanyahu made the comments in an address to an annual gathering of foreign journalists to mark the new year.



Share on facebook Share on twitter