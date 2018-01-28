January 29 2018
|
Shevat, 13, 5778
|
Netanyahu and Polish PM agree to open dialogue on contentious law

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 28, 2018 22:49




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening spoke with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, on the phone to discuss the contentious new Polish law to criminalize the term "Polish death camps."

The announcement of the law caused a backlash among Israeli politicians, who characterized it as an attempt to rewrite the history of the Holocaust.

The two leaders agreed to open an immediate dialogue between the two countries to reach a common understanding on the subject of the legislation.


