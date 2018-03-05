March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Netanyahu family confidant close to becoming state witness, reports say

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 5, 2018 13:01
Longtime Netanyahu family confidant Nir Hefetz is back at the police financial crimes unit Monday, with reports in Hebrew media saying he is in final negotiations towards becoming a state's witness for the prosecution.

Hefetz was released to house arrest on Sunday after spending  two weeks in jail. The former communications advisor to the prime minister, is being investigated over his role in the Bezeq case, or case 4000, in which he allegedly arranged for positive coverage of the prime minister and his wife in the Bezeq-owned Walla news website in exchange for millions in government benefits for the giant Israeli telecom company.

Up until now Hefetz was adamant that he would not testify against his former employees on behalf of the state, unlike Ari Harrow and Shlomo Filber, two other former Netanyahu associates. Reports in Hebrew news outlets now say he is giving testimony towards signing the deal.


