December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Netanyahu forming fund for third-world countries

By
December 27, 2017 20:34




Israel will establish a fund that will help third-world countries, providing a million dollars of assistance to each of 50 countries across the globe, Channel 2 News reported Wednesday night.

The fund could help Israel earn support from more countries around the world in more votes in the United Nations after losing a key vote on Jerusalem by a vote against US president Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital 128 to nine with 35 abstentions.


