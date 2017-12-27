Netanyahu forming fund for third-world countries

Israel will establish a fund that will help third-world countries, providing a million dollars of assistance to each of 50 countries across the globe, Channel 2 News reported Wednesday night.



The fund could help Israel earn support from more countries around the world in more votes in the United Nations after losing a key vote on Jerusalem by a vote against US president Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital 128 to nine with 35 abstentions.



