Netanyahu jokes: Investigations most interesting part of job as PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked what the most interesting thing about being prime minister is, and replied "Oh, the investigations," according to a tweet by Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent Gili Cohen.







The humorous comment was made while Netanyahu was speaking at an event at the Economic Club in Washington D.C on Wednesday.He also said that "I can't say I like it [the investigations], but it doesn't bother me."The prime minister added that he wants the current Knesset to conclude its term as planned in November 2019.