February 23 2018
|
Adar, 8, 5778
|
Netanyahu lauds US announcement of embassy move to Jerusalem

By REUTERS
February 23, 2018 21:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday hailed the US announcement that it would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May as "a great day for the people of Israel."

"President Trump's decision to move the United States Embassy to Jerusalem on the coming Independence Day follows his historic declaration in December to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital," a statement issued by the Israeli Embassy in Washington said.

"This decision will turn Israel's 70th Independence Day into an even bigger celebration. Thank you President Trump for your leadership and friendship," it added.


