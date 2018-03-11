Netanyahu says government looking to complete term

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a meeting of Likud ministers the government is looking to stabilize and reach the end of its current term.



"We are working for a stable government that will work until the end of its term in November 2019. We have great achievements and small tasks ahead of us. For this to happen, all the factions must reach an agreement and decide that they will continue together. We are working to try to achieve this, because the citizens of Israel want a stable government that will fill its days," he said.



"This morning we understood that even members of the Likud are voting in favor of all sorts of things... This is why we will continue today with efforts to reach a compromise."



