February 08 2018
Shevat, 23, 5778
Netanyahu says 'there is nothing' on reports of possible indictment

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 7, 2018 20:28




Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conceded that there will be a police recommendation to indict him for corruption but said the Attorney General will decide not to do so in a Facebook video released Wednesday evening.

"Many of you ask, what will happen? So I want to reassure you: there will be nothing, because I know the truth," he began

"The State of Israel is a state of law. The law says that the one to determine whether there is evidence against the prime minister is the attorney general and he consults with the State Attorney. The state prosecutor recently said in the Knesset that about half of the police's recommendations end with nothing.

"So do not be nervous... I am sure that at the end of the day the competent legal bodies will come to one conclusion, to the simple truth: There is nothing," he said.

The video follows a report on Channel 2 that said police are holding final meeting on his case and are leaning toward recommending indictment on a bribery charge.

Read the full story.


