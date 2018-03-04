March 04 2018
|
Adar, 17, 5778
|
Netanyahu takes off for U.S, will speak to Trump about Iran

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 4, 2018 01:56
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took off for the United States Saturday night, where he will speak at the annual AIPAC policy conference and meet with US President Donald Trump.

Upon take-off, Netanyahu addressed the crisis over the haredi conscription legislation, saying that "There is no reason for this [early elections] to happen, and with goodwill it won't. I have goodwill, and hope our partners do as well."

He then said that he during his US visit, he will thank Trump for his decision to move the embassy in May, and will also discuss the Iranian nuclear issue and Iran's aggressive behavior in the region.

He did not answer a question shouted at him regarding the probing by the police on Friday, but did say that the support he has gotten from the Israeli public has been very "heartwarming."



