February 21 2018
|
Adar, 6, 5778
|
Netanyahu to be interrogated in Bezeq corruption case in coming week

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 21, 2018 20:05
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be questioned in regards to Case 4000, the Bezeq corruption case, in the coming week, according to Israel's Channel 10 news. No specific date has been announced.

Channel 10 also alleged that Sara Netanyahu will be questioned as well.

Netanyahu did not address the latest allegations in any of his public appearances Wednesday, including a keynote speech at the Conference of Presidents.

Case 4000, otherwise known as the “Bezeq case,” looks into the relationship between Netanyahu and Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch, who also owns the Walla! News website. Police suspect that Netanyahu acted to benefit Bezeq in return for favorable coverage in Walla.

Udi Shaham contributed to this report.


