Netanyahu to mayor of Dublin: You should be ashamed of yourself

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called out Dublin Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha in a Facebook post Thursday night, saying he should be ashamed of himself for his participation in an anti-Israel conference in Ramallah this week.







The prime minister stated that he was the one who instructed the Foreign Ministry to turn to Ireland's ambassador to Israel and seek clarification regarding Donncha's participation in the event.



Netanyahu then quoted passages from his book "A Durable Peace: Israel and its Place Among the Nations" that refer to the Arab Mufti Hajj Amin al-Husseini's collaboration with the Nazis during the pre-1948 period.



Donncha managed to enter Ramallah via Israel on Tuesday despite a ban imposed on him by the state. The conference he is attending in Ramallah commemorated al-Husseini, including the latter's pro-Nazi stance during the war.



