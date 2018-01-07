January 07 2018
Tevet, 20, 5778
Netanyahu to promote construction of artificial island

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 7, 2018 11:47




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that he would bring before the government a plan to build an artificial island off the coast of Israel.

Ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said he's been mulling the idea since 1996, but it was always rejected because of objections by environmental groups and planning obstacles.

"Over the last 20 years, the technology has been sufficiently developed and it makes financial sense to do it. So I have appointed Professor Avi Simchon to oversee a task-force on the matter," Netanyahu said.


