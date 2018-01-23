January 24 2018
New Hampshire man arrested for biting police dog

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 19:03

Breaking news

A New Hampshire man was arrested for biting a police dog while officers were investigating reports of a shooting in the town of Boscawen, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded on Sunday when police reported to a home where they were told a person had been shot. Two people at the home were wanted on outstanding warrants and tried to flee when police attempted to arrest them, said Lieutenant Jason Killary of the Boscawen Police Department.

"Both of them resisted arrest and one very strongly resisted arrest. He bit the dog, the dog bit him, he ended up getting Tasered," Killary said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was charged with resisting arrest and assault on a police dog.

The dog, identified on the New Hampshire Canine Trooper's Association Facebook page as K9 Veda of the New Hampshire State Police, was uninjured and cleared to return to duty.

State police officials could not immediately provide further details.

Killary said he had never heard of an incident in which a human attempted to bite a police dog.

"If you get into a biting competition with a police dog, you're not going to win," Killary said. "They're pretty good at that."


