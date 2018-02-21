New York man pleads guilty to attempting to support to Islamic State

NEW YORK - A former plumbing assistant from New York City pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempting to provide material support to Islamic State.



Sajmir Alimehmeti, 24, also pleaded guilty before US District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan to committing passport fraud in order to facilitate an act of terrorism, federal prosecutors said. Prosecutors accused Alimehmeti of trying to help an undercover law enforcement agent travel to Syria to fight with Islamic State.



Alimehmeti is scheduled to be sentenced by Engelmayer on June 7. He faces up to 20 years for attempting to support Islamic State and 25 years for passport fraud.



