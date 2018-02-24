February 24 2018
|
Adar, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

New indictment alleges Manafort payments to former European politicians

By REUTERS
February 24, 2018 00:29
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - A new indictment filed on Friday by special counsel Robert Mueller alleges that President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort secretly paid former senior European politicians in 2012 and 2013 to lobby for the pro-Russia government of Ukraine.

The superseding indictment says that Manafort wired more than 2 million euros to the unnamed former European politicians.

Manafort created the "Hapsburg group" for the former politicians to appear to provide independent assessment of Ukrainian government actions.

The group was managed by a former European chancellor, which the indictment identifies as "Foreign Politician A," in coordination with Manafort.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 24, 2018
Militants attack Afghan army post killing 18 soldiers

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 14 - 26
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut