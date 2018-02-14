New poll favors Netanyahu's Likud for next election

A survey by pollsters Mina Tzemach and Mano Geva broadcast on Channel 2 Wednesday night found that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud had risen one seat, from 25 to 26, and Yesh Atid had fallen by two, from 24 to 22, since the last poll taken by the pollsters January 13. Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon's party rose two seats in the polls, from seven to nine.



In the Channel 2 poll, 45 percent of the public said Netanyahu should quit and 40% said he should not. A separate poll taken by pollster Camille Fuchs for Channel 10 found that 50% believe Netanyahu should quit or suspend himself, while 42% believe he should continue as normal.



In the Channel 10 poll, 34% said they believe Netanyahu's claim that the police are part of a conspiracy to topple him, and 53% said they do not believe the claim.



