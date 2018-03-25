March 25 2018
Nisan, 9, 5778
Nigeria in talks with Boko Haram about a possible ceasefire

By REUTERS
March 25, 2018 18:03
ABUJA - Nigeria's government is in talks with Islamist militant group Boko Haram about a possible ceasefire and the talks have gone on for some time, the information minister said on Sunday.

"Unknown to many, we have been in wider cessation-of-hostility talks with the insurgents for some time now," said Lai Mohammed in a statement emailed to Reuters about the background to the release on Wednesday of more than 100 schoolgirls that the group abducted last month.


