January 05 2018
|
Tevet, 18, 5778
|
Nigerian military rescues schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram in 2014

By REUTERS
January 4, 2018 16:02




ABUJA - The Nigerian military said on Thursday it had rescued one of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the town of Chibok in 2014.

The kidnapping of more than 270 students sparked international condemnation and heavy criticism of the Nigerian authorities at home along with a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign.

Salomi Pagu was found by troops deployed in the town of Pulka with another girl, and they "are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention," the military said in a statement. The second girl was not one of the abducted Chibok students.


