No. 3 official at the US Justice Department plans to step down

After nine months at her current position, US Associate Attorney General Rachel L. Brand plans to resign, reported the New York Times Saturday.



Should US President Donald Trump fire deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein before the resignation takes place, Brand would be the next in line in the Justice Department to take on the responsibilities carried out by Rosenstein.



This would place her in the role of overseeing the special counsel’s inquiry into Russian influence in the last US elections.





















