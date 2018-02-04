February 04 2018
|
Shevat, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

No end to crisis in sight as Lebanon's garbage mountains grow

By REUTERS
February 4, 2018 14:51

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BEIRUT - Arpi Kruzian has lived on the coastline east of Beirut for three decades. But now her balcony has a different view: a massive mound of trash rising on the Mediterranean.



"This used to be the sea," she said outside her home. "One day we looked out, we couldn't see the sea."



Trucks and bulldozers have piled waste at a land reclamation site there since last year. "In the summer, we died from the stench," she said. "You can't control the smell...it seeps in from under the doors."



Landfills and dumpsites - many infamously known as "garbage mountains" - have mushroomed across Lebanon since the 1990s.



The mess peaked in 2015 when the capital's main landfill shut down, after running well beyond its expiry date.



Heaps of rubbish festered in the summer heat for months. Politicians wrangled over what to do, and the trash crisis of 2015 sparked a protest movement. It became a glaring symbol of a sectarian power system unable to meet basic needs like electricity and water.



The government has since managed to get the waste off the streets and out of Beirut, partly through more landfills.



But residents and environmentalists accuse it of failing to reach a permanent solution - warning of dire consequences on the Mediterranean and public health.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 4, 2018
Israeli authorities knock down part of Bedouin school in West Bank

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 21
    Jerusalem
    13 - 23
    Haifa
  • 15 - 28
    Elat
    12 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut