North Korea may hold military parade on eve of Olympics, analysts say

By REUTERS
SEOUL - North Korea may be preparing to hold a military parade on the eve of next month's winter Olympics in South Korea, analysts and diplomats say, even as the two countries have sought to mend ties.

The North's continued development of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions has spurred more sanctions and talk of possible military strikes by US officials.

Western diplomats in Pyongyang have said some international defense officials received invitations to a 70th anniversary commemoration of the Korean People’s Army on February 8.

Recent commercial satellite imagery shows formations of North Korean troops marching at a parade training ground, said Scott LaFoy, an analyst with the website NK Pro, which monitors North Korea.


