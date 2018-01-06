January 06 2018
|
Tevet, 19, 5778
|
North Korea official says likely to participate in Winter Olympics

By REUTERS
January 6, 2018 09:09




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TOKYO - North Korea's representative at the International Olympic Committee said the country expects to send a figure skating pair to compete at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea next month, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Saturday.

Chang Ung, a North Korean IOC member, told reporters at Beijing's International Airport that the North Korean pair "will probably participate," the news agency said.

Chang arrived in Beijing from Pyongyang and is believed to be headed to Switzerland to discuss with the IOC North Korea's participation in the games, Kyodo reported, citing an unnamed source.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year's Day speech that he would consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics.

Following the speech, North Korea on Wednesday reopened a long-closed border hotline with South Korea for talks.


