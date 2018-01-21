January 21 2018
|
Shevat, 5, 5778
|
North Korean delegation arrives in South Korea for Olympics prep

By REUTERS
January 21, 2018 04:04




SEOUL- North Korean logistics officials arrived in South Korea on Sunday after a previous cancellation briefly cast doubts on the North's participation in next month's Winter Olympics.

South Korean broadcaster YTN reported the delegation had arrived in Seoul early Sunday under a heavy police presence, then boarded a train to Pyeongchang, where the Olympics will be held from February 9-25.

The seven-member North Korean delegation had originally been scheduled to visit on Saturday to check venues for performances by an art troupe during the Olympics, but canceled just before the visit with no explanation.

Officials from both Korea's used a cross-border hotline to reschedule the visit.

The preparations are part of the North's participation in the games, an apparent diplomatic breakthrough after months of high tension over the North's nuclear and missile program.

North Korea will send 22 athletes to the Winter Games in the neighboring South next month and compete in three sports and five disciplines, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Saturday.


