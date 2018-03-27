March 27 2018
Nisan, 11, 5778
North and South Korean officials shake hands, share a toast

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 20:52
GENEVA - Senior North and South Korean parliamentarians shook hands and shared a toast to "peace" with Swiss wine in Geneva on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, a rare act of friendship and a gesture that suggested relations between their two countries are thawing.



South Korean MP and politician Young Chin shook hands with Ri Jong Hyok, director of North Korea's National Reunification Institute and deputy head of its Supreme People's Assembly.



They were attending the annual assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, an organization that brings together members of national parliaments from around the world.


