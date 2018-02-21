Number of U.S. hate groups jumps 20 percent since 2014

WASHINGTON - The number of US hate groups rose again in 2017, during President Donald Trump's first year in office, and has surged 20 percent since 2014, a US civil rights watchdog said on Wednesday.



The Southern Poverty Law Center's annual census identified 954 hate groups in 2017, a 4 percent rise from the year before. The increase followed a 2.8 increase in 2016, and the most recent number represents a jump of one-fifth from 2014.



Among the more than 600 US white supremacist groups, neo-Nazi organizations rose to 121 from 99. Anti-Muslim groups increased for a third year in a row, to 114 from 101 in 2016, after tripling in number a year earlier, the report said.



Share on facebook Share on twitter