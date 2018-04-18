April 18 2018
Iyar, 3, 5778
OPCW experts unlikely to enter Douma on Wednesday

By REUTERS
April 18, 2018 10:22
DAMASCUS - International chemical weapons inspectors will most probably not go into the Syrian town of Douma on Wednesday, a UN source in Syria told Reuters.

A preparatory team entered Douma on Tuesday, but not the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the source added.

The inspectors arrived in Damascus at the weekend to examine the site of a suspected gas attack in nearby Douma which killed dozens of people and led to US-led missile strikes.

Syria's UN ambassador said on Tuesday a United Nations security team had gone to Douma ahead of the planned OPCW visit.


