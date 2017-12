BEIJING- China's growing economic, political and diplomatic power means it is achieving an "overwhelming advantage" in bringing self-ruled Taiwan to heel, and time is on China's side, a senior official said in a comments published on Monday.



Taiwan is one of China's most sensitive issues. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring what it considers a wayward province and sacred Chinese territory under its rule.



Writing in the influential state-run newspaper the Study Times, Liu Junchuan, who heads the liaison office of China's policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office, said it was inevitable Taiwan would come under China's control.



