March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Official: U.S. has not given China a list of trade remedy actions

By REUTERS
March 23, 2018 11:35
The United States has not given China a list of actions it wants Beijing to take in order to remedy two-way trade ties, a senior US official told Reuters on Friday.

US President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese goods over what his administration says is misappropriation of US intellectual property.

If China wants to prevent the US from taking these actions, it needs to do something concrete, the US official said.

China says it wants to open up its economy, but so far it has not taken any significant or substantial steps, the official added.


