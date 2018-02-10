Olympic opening ceremony hails united Korea sports teams

While athletes from South and North Korea marched into the Olympic Stadium together behind a Korean flag showing the whole peninsula in blue, representatives from USA, South Korea and North Korea were boxed together in the VIP grandstand as the Winter Games of Pyeongchang were opened on Friday (February 9).



South Korea's President Moon Jae-in waved and smiled, as did IOC President Thomas Bach, as the Korea athletes marched together with two flag-bearers together.



In the front row of the grandstand, United States' Vice-President Mike Pence stood to wave and applaud the USA team as they made their circuit of the stadium.



Behind them all, in the back row and wearing fur hats against the cold, were North Korea's President Kim Young Nam and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un, silently watching.



Bach praised both Olympic committees for combining their athletes for the games, saying it was an example of the unifying power of the Olympic Games.



President Moon Jae-in declared the Games open and watched as South Korea's 2010 Olympic gold medallist, Kim Yuna, lit the Olympic cauldron which will burn throughout the Games.



