February 10 2018
|
Shevat, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Olympic opening ceremony hails united Korea sports teams

By REUTERS
February 10, 2018 00:16

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

While athletes from South and North Korea marched into the Olympic Stadium together behind a Korean flag showing the whole peninsula in blue, representatives from USA, South Korea and North Korea were boxed together in the VIP grandstand as the Winter Games of Pyeongchang were opened on Friday (February 9).

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in waved and smiled, as did IOC President Thomas Bach, as the Korea athletes marched together with two flag-bearers together.

In the front row of the grandstand, United States' Vice-President Mike Pence stood to wave and applaud the USA team as they made their circuit of the stadium.

Behind them all, in the back row and wearing fur hats against the cold, were North Korea's President Kim Young Nam and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un, silently watching.

Bach praised both Olympic committees for combining their athletes for the games, saying it was an example of the unifying power of the Olympic Games.

President Moon Jae-in declared the Games open and watched as South Korea's 2010 Olympic gold medallist, Kim Yuna, lit the Olympic cauldron which will burn throughout the Games.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 10, 2018
Israeli F-16 shot down, pilots safe

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 23
    Haifa
  • 15 - 29
    Elat
    16 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut