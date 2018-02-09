February 09 2018
|
Shevat, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Olympics-Anti-North Korea protesters burn flags before opening ceremony

By REUTERS
February 9, 2018 09:39

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Hundreds of anti-North Korea protesters scuffled with riot police outside the Winter Olympics stadium in South Korea on Friday, hours before two of the North's most senior officials were due to attend the Games' opening ceremony.



Protesters burnt North Korean flags and pictures of the reclusive state's leader, Kim Jong Un, as around 800 people gathered for a march towards the stadium where the Olympic torch will be lit in what Seoul wants to become a symbol of peace.



North and South Korea are still technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, and the North faces ever-tightening international sanctions after it conducted a fresh nuclear test last year and a series of missile tests.



Protesters scuffled briefly with police and criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is using the Olympics to re-engage with the North and pave the way for talks over the reclusive state's nuclear and missile program.



They carried banners reading "Moon Regime is leading Korea to destruction" and one that made an appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump: "Mr President. North Korea bombing, please."

The North Korean leader's younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, will be in the audience on Friday night, the first member of the country's ruling family to visit the South. She and the North's ceremonial head of state will be on hand to watch teams from North and South march behind a unified flag.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 9, 2018
UN Secretary-General met with North Korean president at Olympics

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 23
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 16 - 30
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut