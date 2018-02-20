February 20 2018
One dead in Jerusalem gas leak explosion

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 20, 2018 15:38
A man who was earlier pulled from the rubble of a gas explosion in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Baka has died.

Fifty firefighters are currently searching the rubble and security personnel are concerned with the integrity of the building located above the parking lot where the explosion took place.

Earlier, ten firefighting teams, police and other emergency personnel were working to provide medical care and avoid further damage after an explosion at a parking complex.


