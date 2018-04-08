One killed in apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York





NEW YORK - One person was killed and four firefighters received minor injuries in an apartment fire on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, in a blaze that was quickly extinguished, fire officials said.

The victim, a male resident, died at the hospital and has not yet been identified, they said.US President Donald Trump, who has an office and a private residence in the midtown Manhattan structure, was not in the building at the time."Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!" Trump tweeted.Fire officials have not yet released a suspected cause of the blaze, adding no member of the Trump family was in the building at the time.