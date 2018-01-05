January 05 2018
Tevet, 18, 5778
One tourist killed, 12 injured in air balloon crash in Egypt

By REUTERS
January 5, 2018 10:36




CAIRO - A tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured in a hot air balloon crash near Luxor in Egypt on Friday, state-run news agency MENA reported.

The balloon, with tourists from different nationalities and Egyptians onboard, crashed to the west of the city of Luxor, MENA said.

The health ministry said a woman was killed and 12 people injured but gave no other details.

In 2015, at least 19 people, most of them Asian and European tourists, died near Luxor when a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed after a mid-air gas explosion.


