WASHINGTON - Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has no interest in running for US president in 2020, she said in an interview with InStyle magazine published on Thursday after weeks of speculation and calls to run fueled by a speech she made at the Golden Globes.



"It's not something that interests me... I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That's not for me," Winfrey said.



